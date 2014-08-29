FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
August 30, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Jim Adduci was removed from the game for precautionary reasons after hitting his head on the track while catching a fly ball off the bat of Astros RF Jake Marisnick to end the fourth inning. He will undergo further observation.

CF Leonys Martin, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning, is batting .444 (24-for-54) in his past 15 games. Martin has reached base safely in each of his past 14 starts.

3B Adrian Beltre finished 1-for-4 with a single in the first inning. He is batting .371 (52-for-140) with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs against the Astros since 2012. He has hit safely in his past 12 games at Minute Maid Park and is batting .322 (50-for-155) in 36 career games in Houston.

