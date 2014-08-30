1B/OF Jim Adduci was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he slammed his head on the warning track following a catch in foul territory Thursday night. While pursuing a fourth-inning popup off the bat of Astros RF Jake Marisnick, Adduci had his legs cut out from beneath him by Rangers 2B Rougned Odor, who was also in pursuit. Adduci is batting .173 with one home run and eight RBIs in 42 games.

RHP Miles Mikolas will be scratched from his start on Saturday with right shoulder fatigue, with LHP Robbie Ross Jr. expected to join the club from Triple-A Round Rock to take Mikolas’ place in the rotation. Mikolas completed a recent bullpen without incident but reported to the park Friday with shoulder discomfort. He is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

LHP Derek Holland will be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday and will make his first start of the season at Kansas City. Holland underwent offseason knee surgery following an accident at his home. He made his sixth and final rehab start Thursday night for Triple A Round Rock against Nashville. Holland finished 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four appearances with Round Rock and two with Double-A Frisco.