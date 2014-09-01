1B Ryan Rua went 1-for-4 and recorded his first career RBI via a run-scoring single in the first inning that plated RF Alex Rios. Rua has recorded a hit in each of his three major league games. C Tomas Telis accomplished the same feat on Aug. 25-29 and, prior to Rua and Telis, the last position player to do so was Mitch Moreland, who hit in his first five career games (July 29-Oct. 8, 2010).

RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30.

RHP Nick Martinez worked 5.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. His runs allowed were the lowest in a start since working 5.1 scoreless frames against the Yankees on July 22. Sunday marked the third time this season Martinez departed with a lead yet did not factor into the decision.

CF Daniel Robertson finished 1-for-3 and stretched his career-high winning streak to seven games with a double in the sixth inning. Robertson is batting .421 (8-for-19) during his hitting streak.

RF Alex Rios finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Six of his last seven hits have been for extra bases -- all doubles. Rios reached base safely three times on Sunday, marking the first time he has done so since July 29 against the Yankees.

OF Shin-Soo Choo underwent season-ending surgery Friday to remove a bone spur from his left elbow. He faces a two-month rehab, according to MLB.com.

LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) was activated from the DL Aug. 30.