RHP Mikes Mikolas, who was scratched from his previous start with shoulder fatigue, might be skipped for his Thursday start, which the Rangers list as TBA. “Same, it’s no better, no worse,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said of Mikolas’ shoulder. Mikolas is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

RHP Colby Lewis had thrown complete-game victories in his previous two road starts, but was pulled after seven innings and 98 pitches Monday in the 4-3 loss to the Royals. He has thrown 144 1/3 innings and will likely the club in innings with RHP Yu Darvish on the disabled list. Darvish has thrown the same number of innings.

3B Adrian Beltre is a career .378 career hitter at Kauffman Stadium, the best batting average for an opposing hitter with a minimum of 150 at-bats at the stadium. Beltre has started all 113 games since coming off the disabled list April 25.

RHP Scott Baker will be the probable Thursday starter, manager Ron Washington said if RHP Mike Mikolas is unable to go. Baker is 3-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 23 outings, including six starts.

1B Adam Rosales hit .352 with a .954 OPS in August, starting 13 games in the month. He was designated for assignment at the end of spring training, but was brought back on June 30 after clearing waivers.