LHP Michael Kirkman, who had his contract purchased, was 5-5 with a save with Triple-A Round Rock. Kirkman, however, had a 1.51 ERA in 30 relief appearances since May 21. He limited left-handed hitters to a .197 batting average and no extra-base hits, striking out 31 of 81. Rangers manager Ron Washington said Kirkman dominated left-handed hitters and plans to use him as a situational lefty. “He might have to go left-right-left, but I don’t think we’re going to keep him out there against right-handers,” Washington said. Kirkman was summoned to face Royals left-handed hitting 3B Mike Moustakas in the eighth inning and yielded a double that led to the eventually winning run as he took the loss.

RHP Nick Tepesch, who went to a Kansas City suburban high school and pitched at the University of Missouri, was recalled and will start Wednesday against the Royals. He was 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA in 18 games, 17 of them starts, for Texas. He was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Round Rock as a paper move, never reporting.

INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers. He hit .288 in 26 games with them earlier this season. He posted multiple hits in five of his final seven games with Round Rock. He struck out as a pinch hitter Tuesday to end the game in a 2-1 loss to the Royals.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, was 4-2 with a one save and a 4.10 ERA in 39 games, including six starts, in the Pacific Coast League. He was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA as a starter, including going seven innings Sunday against Nashville, allowing one run. He has averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He will be used out of the Rangers bullpen in September.

3B Adrian Beltre singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games against the Royals. Since joining the Rangers, Beltre is hitting .400 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 26 games against Kansas City.