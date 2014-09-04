RHP Yu Darvish, who is on the disabled list due to elbow inflammation, will be examined again Thursday. It remains extremely doubtful Darvish will pitch again this season. He is 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts. Darvish has missed 23 games with the elbow injury. Even if the second MRI shows significant improvement, Darvish would have to begin a throwing program anew before returning to the mound, and the season ends Sept. 28.

RHP Mikes Mikolas, who was scratched from his previous start with shoulder fatigue, also will miss his Thursday start. He likely will sit out through the next rotation cycle, too. Mikolas is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

3B Adrian Beltre doubled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games against the Royals. Beltre’s streak is the second longest by a Ranger against Kansas City. C Ivan Rodriguez put together a 23-game hitting streak against the Royals from 1994-96.

RHP Scott Baker was scheduled to start Thursday against the Mariners, but he has a stiff neck. His start was pushed back to Friday.