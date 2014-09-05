LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (2-6, 6.25 ERA) took the loss as the Rangers fell 10-2 to Seattle on Thursday. Ross lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs -- all with two outs in a 43-pitch second inning -- on five hits and three walks.

RHP Spencer Patton, called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier Thursday, made his major league debut, working two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in the Rangers’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Patton was acquired by Texas in a trade with Kansas City for RHP Jason Frasor in July. He went a combined 5-4 with 18 saves and a 3.90 ERA in 49 Triple-A appearances this season.

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who underwent season-ending elbow surgery last week, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move was made to clear a spot for RHP Spencer Patton on the 40-man roster.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla gave up one run on two hits, including a home run to Chris Denorfia, over three innings in his major league debut in Texas’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Bonilla, acquired as part of the trade of Michael Young to Philadelphia almost two years ago, was 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA for Triple-A Round Rock. He worked mostly as a reliever but did start. He had a 2.53 ERA in his last five weeks at Round Rock.

1B Mike Carp, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock. He hit .125 with no homers and four RBIs in 40 at-bats with Texas after batting .198 with no homers and nine RBIs in 86 at-bats for Boston earlier this season.

SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-4 in the Rangers’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday, the eighth time this season he has collected three or more hits in a game. Andrus has hits in 16 of his last 18 home games.