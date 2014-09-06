RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to make his 20th start and 25th appearance Friday in the third of four games against the Mariners this weekend. He will be working on extended five-days rest after a no-decision in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss in Houston on Sunday.

2B Rougned Odor has been one of the few Texas bright spots this season. He has eight home runs, the most by a Texas rookie infielder since Justin Smoak (eight in 2010) and most by a Rangers rookie second baseman since Ian Kinsler (14 in 2006).

3B Adrian Beltre reached base three times Friday with a pair of singles and a walk. He has reached base safely via hit or walk in 21 straight games dating back to Aug. 14. He is batting .370 (27-73) with 12 walks in that stretch.

LHP Derek Holland was among the many players taking manager Ron Washington’s resignation hard. “The guy is like a father to me and honestly I felt like I lost my dad,” Holland said. “He taught me a lot both on and off the field and like I said, he meant a lot to me. It’s going to be hard not to see Wash.”