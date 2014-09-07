FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 10:43 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Ryan Rua had his first career three-hit game Saturday against the Mariners. He also drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning.

CF Leonys Martin posted his second straight multi-hit game Saturday against the Mariners. He went 2-for--5 from the leadoff spot, upping his season batting average to .275.

RHP Nick Martinez allowed two runs in 6 innings and took a no-decision on Saturday against the Mariners. In his last four starts, he is 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA. It marked his fourth start of season to post quality start and not earn a win, the second most among Rangers.

LHP Derek Holland is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Texas in Sunday’s series finale against the Mariners. In his season debut on Tuesday in Kansas City, he took a no-decision despite allowing just one run in seven innings in Texas’ 2-1 loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
