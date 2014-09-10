2B Guilder Rodriguez made his major league debut at 31-years-old. Rodriguez held the record for the most minor league games played (1,095 games) among all current players with no MLB experience prior to Tuesday.

CF Engel Beltre is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday to insert rod in his left leg. Beltre has been through multiple rehab assignments since June due to a stress fracture in his right tibia suffered in spring training.

RHP Nick Tepesch is slated to make his 20th start of the season Wednesday. He has allowed three earned runs or less in six of his last seven starts.

RHP Colby Lewis allowing three runs, two earned, on just five hits over seven innings. It was Lewis’ 26th start of the season following major hip surgery late last year.

3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a home run on Tuesday night. It was Beltre’s ninth three-hit game of the season.