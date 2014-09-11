INF Guilder Rodriguez made his MLB debut on Tuesday evening at the age of 31 years and 47 days. He became the oldest player in Rangers’ history to debut at second base. Rodriguez had played 1,095 games across 13 years in the minors before finally making it to the bigs. Rodriguez did not play Wednesday.

RHP Nick Tepesch came into Tuesday having allowed Mike Trout a 3-for-7 mark with a double and a homer. On Wednesday night, Trout was HBP from Tepesch in his first at-bat and reached home in the first inning. Trout would fly out and earn a base-on-balls before Tepesch exited.

2B Rougned Odor returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 on Wednesday. He had missed the series opener against the Angels. Amongst continuous contributors for the Rangers, Odor ranks fifth in batting average at .255.

SS Elvis Andrus played in 141 of the Rangers’ first 142 games of 2014. He missed two games as Luis Sardinas played in his place. Andrus returned on Wednesday and after going 0-10 in his last two games, he batted 1-4 with a base-on-balls.