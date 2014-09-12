CF Leonys Martin is adjusting nicely to the leadoff spot in the Rangers lineup. The lefty is hitting .375 over his last 25 games and led off Thursday night’s game with a homerun, his first of his career while batting in the leadoff spot.

LHP Robbie Ross continues to struggle. The lefty allowed a run on two hits in 2/3 of an inning giving him 21 earned runs over 12 and 2/3 innings in his last 7 appearances.

RHP Nick Martinez pitched six innings in a loss against the Angels on Thursday night. The rookie has gone at least five innings in 19 of his 21 starts.

C Tomas Telis is hitting .255, going 13-for-51 since being called up by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock in late August.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games with a walk in Thursday night, the longest active streak in the A.L. and fourth longest in the majors.