Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
September 13, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Leonys Martin is adjusting nicely to the leadoff spot in the Rangers lineup. The lefty is hitting .375 over his last 25 games and led off Thursday night’s game with a homerun, his first of his career while batting in the leadoff spot.

LHP Robbie Ross continues to struggle. The lefty allowed a run on two hits in 2/3 of an inning giving him 21 earned runs over 12 and 2/3 innings in his last 7 appearances.

RHP Nick Martinez pitched six innings in a loss against the Angels on Thursday night. The rookie has gone at least five innings in 19 of his 21 starts.

C Tomas Telis is hitting .255, going 13-for-51 since being called up by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock in late August.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games with a walk in Thursday night, the longest active streak in the A.L. and fourth longest in the majors.

