1B Ryan Rua drove in the first Texas run with a ground out in the sixth inning. He also had a double and single, going 9-for-last-23 with three doubles and five RBIs in his last seven games. He has seven of the Rangers’ last 24 RBIs.

RHP Neftali Feliz saw his velocity hit the high 90s in Thursday’s relief appearance. After spending most of the season in the low 90s, the extra MPH is a positive sign. “I‘m just competing,” said Feliz, who picked up the save Friday. “Sometimes I feel real good, and when that happens I can make my pitches.”

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla is making a spot start Saturday against Atlanta, which is also his first start of career. The rookie began in the minors as a starter but moved to the bullpen this season at Triple-A. He has pitched 3 1/2 innings in two relief appearances since being called up.

3B Adrian Beltre had a pair of singles to extend his current on-base streak to 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the American League. He is three games shy of matching a career-best 30-game streak in 2006.

LHP Derek Holland joined Fergie Jenkins as the only pitchers in Rangers history with three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings and no walks. Holland is the sixth different major leaguer with at least three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings and no walks this season, joining Cleveland’s T.J. House (3), Houston’s Collin McHugh (3) and Minnesota’s Phil Hughes (5) are the others in the American League.