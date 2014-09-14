RHP Lisalverto Bonilla earned the victory in his major league debut, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three. He is the 15th starter used by the Rangers this season, a number that is tied for tops with Colorado in baseball.

DH Adrian Beltre’s AL-leading streak of reaching base ended at 26 games. He saw a team-high 16 pitches but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He’s still hitting .324, which would be the second-highest average of his 17-year career. He is also threatening his career-best on-base percentage of .388 (set in 2004, when he also hit a career-high .334 with the Los Angeles Dodgers).

SS Elvis Andrus got his first RBI since Aug. 29, a span of 13 games. He now has 35 RBIs this season. With 17 games left, it appears he will finish with fewer than 60 for the first time in four years.