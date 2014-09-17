OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) will miss the rest of the season, the Rangers announced before their game Tuesday night against Oakland. Choice was injured Sunday in the fifth inning against Atlanta while running out a double. He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a severe strain, but he will not undergo surgery. He’ll need six-to-eight weeks to recover. Choice hit .182 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games this season.

RHP Nick Tepesch (5-10) gave up three runs on five hits over six innings Tuesday night in a 6-3 victory against Oakland, his first career win vs. the A‘s. He ended a three-game overall losing streak and won for the first time since Aug. 6 against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s scored two runs off Tepesch in the fourth inning, but he blanked them in the fifth before giving up a solo shot to 1B Brandon Moss in the sixth. “Just kind of lost my command in that one inning,” Tepesch said. “Other than that I felt like I was commanding my pitches and mixing my pitches well. I felt good.” Tepesch has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his past nine starts.

DH Jake Smolinski (fractured left foot) was activated Tuesday from the 15-day disabled list and hit his first career home run, a two-run shot in a 6-3 victory against Oakland. Smolinski hit LHP Scott Kazmir’s 0-1 fastball lover the left-center field fence, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. “It was fun. A blast,” Smolinski said. “I’ll never forget it. Kind of similar to that first hit, but a home run is kind of cool.” Smolinski was injured on July 21, fouling a ball off his foot against the New York Yankees, and went on the DL four days later. He didn’t face live pitching during his stint on the DL. After striking out in his first at-bat against Kazmir, he went deep in his second. “I was just trying to see the ball, see the ball and get a good pitch to hit. I think the first pitch I fouled it off, was a little bit late. Just the same thing, same thought process, seeing the ball and trying to get a good pitch to hit. He kind of left it over the middle a bit. I squared it up.”

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who underwent season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow on Aug. 29, will have surgery on his left ankle Wednesday to repair torn cartilage, the Rangers announced before their game Tuesday night against Oakland. The recovery time from his ankle surgery is expected to be six-to-eight weeks. Choo initially injured his ankle in April.