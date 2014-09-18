2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in a 6-1 victory Wednesday night against Oakland. Odor’s one-out double in the top of the ninth drove in the game-tying run. The Rangers went on to score five more times in the inning.

OF Shin-Soo Choo underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program in six to eight weeks. Choo underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29 to remove bone spurs from his left elbow.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla will make his second career major league start Friday night when the Rangers open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. He’ll fill in for the second straight time for injured RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis). In his first career start Saturday against Atlanta, Bonilla allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory. “He told me the other day that he’s feeling better,” Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar said of Baker before Wednesday night’s game against Oakland. “But to make a start right now, I don’t think is the smartest thing for him to do. Obviously he’s been down long enough where he’s going to have to throw a little bit to be ready to go. I‘m excited to see Bonilla get a second start. I‘m anticipating seeing what he’s going to deliver for us.”

LHP Derek Holland, making just his fourth start of the season, allowed one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in Texas’ 6-1 victory against Oakland. Holland struck out five and issued his first three walks of the season. Holland, who missed the first five months of the season after undergoing knee surgery, is 1-0 with a 0.99 ERA.

C J.P. Arencibia hit his 10th home run of the season Wednesday night during a six-run rally in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-1 victory against Oakland. Arencibia struck out his first three times up, but he crushed closer Sean Doolittle’s 1-2 pitch over the left field fence, putting the Rangers ahead 4-1. ”When I got up there and I was 0-2, I was like, “Let’s go, you got to get this guy in,'” Arencibia said. “I was looking for the ball down because he strikes a lot of guys out with fastballs up.”