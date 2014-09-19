FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 20, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and scored a run Thursday in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. Over his past 12 games, Martin is batting .373 (19-for-51).

RHP Nick Martinez (4-11) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, snapping a two-game losing streak Thursday afternoon in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. In three games, including two starts, against the A’s this season, the rookie has a 2.30 ERA.

2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-5 Thursday in a 7-2 victory against Oakland and has reached base safely in 16 of his past 17 games. He is batting .339 (20-for-59) during that span.

OF Jake Smolinski had a career high four hits in five at-bats Thursday in a 7-2 victory against the Oakland A‘s. He drove in a run and scored once. Smolinski extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games. In three games since being activated from the disabled list, he has gone 6-for-13 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs.

3B Adrian Beltre collected his 2,591st career hit Thursday, the most ever in the major leagues by a native of the Dominican Republic. He passed Vladimir Guerrero on the all-time list with a first-inning single in the Rangers’ 7-2 victory against Oakland. “I had no idea that was going on,” Beltre said. “I was told in the middle of the game. It’s an honor and I am proud of it. I love this game.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
