Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
September 21, 2014 / 4:27 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Ryan Rua went 4-for-5, hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a third Friday night. Rua is now 9-for-20 in his past four games and has hit safely in nine of his previous 11. During that stretch, Rua is batting .409 (18-for-44) with five doubles and seven RBIs, and has raised his average from .194 to .320.

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-5, stole a base and scored two runs Friday night. Martin now has 29 stolen bases for the season, and is batting .375 (48-for-128) since Aug. 12, the second-highest average in the major leagues since that date. Martin has multiple hits in 16 of his last 34 games.

RHP Colby Lewis will be pitching on five days’ rest when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Lewis received the added rest day because of Monday’s off day. Lewis, tied with RHP Yu Darvish for the team lead in wins, will seek to pitch at least seven innings for the fifth consecutive time, which would be a personal record.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla held the Los Angeles Angels to two hits in five innings Friday night in his second major league start. Bonilla did not permit a hit in his first four innings to a lineup featuring CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols, and retired eight successive batters between the first and fourth innings. Bonilla finished with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings while inducing seven groundouts.

