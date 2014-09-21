RHP Nick Tepesch hopes to reverse course Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Since Aug. 23, Tepesch has lost three of four decisions. In his past five appearances covering 27 1/3 innings, Tepesch has allowed 32 hits, 15 earned runs and 10 walks while striking out seven.

RHP Colby Lewis failed to last at least seven innings for the first time since Aug. 11. Lewis allowed eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out two in an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Nine of the 15 outs Lewis recorded were fly balls. Lewis has now lost six of his past eight decisions.

3B Adrian Beltre hit three doubles and delivered two RBIs. Beltre, who needs six hits to reach 2,600, last had three doubles in a game on July 25, 2007, against the Rangers when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

1B Adam Rosales went 1-for-3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. During that span, Rosales is batting .391 (9-for-23). Since the start of August, Rosales has been hitting .304 (35-for-115) to raise his average to .295.