LF Ryan Rua hit his first major league home run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Rangers a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Rua, who finished 1-for-3, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. During that span, Rua is batting .385 (20-for-52) with his home run, five doubles and eight RBIs.

RHP Nick Tepesch conceded just one run, two walks (both intentional) and four hits in seven innings while striking out three Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. That performance was Tepesch’s best since June 27, when he permitted only three hits and two walks while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. Tepesch has allowed no more than three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.

C Tomas Telis went 2-for-3, drove in a run and walked Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Telis has hits in 12 of his first 16 major league games and is 7-for-21 with three RBIs in his past five games.

1B Adam Rosales went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Previously, Rosales’ longest streak extended to six games in April 2010 when he played for the Oakland Athletics. Rosales is batting .370 (10-for-27) with four runs, a double and one RBI during his current streak.

LHP Derek Holland seeks to continue his recovery from micro-fracture knee surgery Monday night against the Houston Astros. Holland tore cartilage in his left knee in January in a fall at home. In four appearances this season, Holland has conceded just three walks and 24 hits in 27 1/3 innings while striking out 22.