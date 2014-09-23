3B Guilder Rodriguez, a veteran minor-leaguer who is 31, was in the starting lineup Monday alongside SS Luis Sardinas and 2B Rougned Odor. Interim manager Tim Bogar wanted to play the trio since they all have experience together in the minors. Rodriguez got his first major league hit in the second inning and added another for the game-winning RBI in the seventh. “I felt very happy about that,” said Rodriguez, who spent 13 seasons and got more than 4,000 at-bats in the minors. “I waited seven (at-bats) for my first hit and I feel very happy.”

RHP Neftali Feliz has converted nine straight save chances, with 9 1/3 scoreless innings over his last 10 appearances. He had retired 15 straight before a one-out single in the ninth.

2B Jurickson Profar has sustained another setback in his right (throwing) shoulder. The latest issue in the teres major muscle, first torn in March and again seven weeks later, arose while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist. It is possible that the shoulder problems could lead to surgery. He is also out of the Arizona Fall League and winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to make his 23rd start and 28th appearance in the second game of this series vs. Houston on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old has a 2.74 ERA (7ER/23.0 IP) over his last four starts to drop his season ERA from 5.14 to 4.85, lowest since July 22.

RF Alex Rios (thumb) won’t return to the lineup this season. He hasn’t played since Sept. 4 while dealing with complications from an infected right thumb.

SS Elvis Andrus was given a day off in the series opener against Houston. He’s expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

LHP Derek Holland recorded his second win. He received more run support (4) than he had totaled in his first four starts this season (3), but also gave up three runs, matching the total allowed in his first four starts combined. He posted his fifth quality start in as many outings, tossing seven-plus innings for a fourth time. The only other Rangers in the last 21 seasons (1994-2014) to open a season with five-plus quality starts are C.J. Wilson (7 in 2010) and Colby Lewis (5 in 2012).

RHP Greg Holland retired the side in order in the ninth inning Monday to record his 44th save, which ranks second in the American League. In his last six appearances, Holland has allowed just one base runner, on a walk, while striking out 11 batters in six innings over that span.