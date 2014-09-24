OF Jim Adduci was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and active Tuesday night. He was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 29 and automatically transferred to the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 13 after a 14-day period of inactivity. He was injured Aug. 28 at Houston after hitting his head on the warning track and side wall while making a catch in foul territory.

C Robinson Chirinos gave Texas a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season. His 12 home runs as a catcher is the fourth-highest single-season total by a Texas catcher since 2007.

RHP Nick Martinez earned his first career victory at Globe Life Park. He has a 2.12 ERA (7 ER/29.2 IP) over his last five starts to drop his season ERA from 5.14 to 4.61, the lowest since June 21 (4.22). He did not issue a walk for the first time in 23 starts this season.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla is slated to make his third major league start and fifth career appearance in Wednesday’s series finale against Houston. Bonilla, 24, has won each of his first two career starts, and is the first Ranger to do so since RHP Alexi Ogando in 2011.

3B Adrian Beltre had three hits after going 0-for-7 in his previous two games. He leads the club with 13 games of at least three hits and 53 multi-hit efforts this season.