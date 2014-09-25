CF Leonys Martin threw out LF Robbie Grossman at the plate to end the third inning for his team-high 11th outfield assist of the season, five of which have come since the beginning of August. All 11 OF assist this season have come as a center fielder, matching his total as a center fielder in 2013 (11). The only other Texas player with 11-plus assists as a center fielder in consecutive seasons was Mickey Rivers in 1980-81.

INF Jurickson Profar will be shut down for approximately 2-3 months in an effort to rehab his right shoulder. The Rangers hope this course gets him ready for the 2015 season. Profar has missed the entire season with tear in his teres muscle in his shoulder.

2B Rougned Odor homered in the seventh for the Rangers’ second run. He has five of the club’s last 10 homers. He has nine RBIs in his 10 starts in the No. 3-hole (all this month).

RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his team-leading 29th and final start in Thursday’s series opener against Oakland. Lewis, 35, has made 12 starts since the All-Star break, going 4-8 with a 4.08 ERA. That’s dropped his season ERA from 6.54 to 5.34.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla became the first pitcher in club history to win each of his first three career starts. The previous record of two had been accomplished by six pitchers, last by Alexi Ogando in 2011. Bonilla had a career-high seven strikeouts.