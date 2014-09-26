CF Leonys Martin is hitting .316 in his past 18 games after going 1-for-4 and scoring the tying run in the sixth inning of Texas’ 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday. In the sixth, Martin reached with two outs on his 17th bunt single, stole second and scored on SS Elvis Andrus’ base hit. “With two outs, you have to try to get to second as fast as you can,” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said. “He got to there on the third pitch and put us in position to tie the game.”

RHP Colby Lewis (10-14, 5.18 ERA) worked at least seven innings for the fifth time in his last six starts while earning a no-decision in Texas’ 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday. Lewis, making his 29th and final start of 2014 after not pitching for 18 months while recovering from elbow and hip surgeries, gave up one run on six hits and five walks over seven innings while striking out seven. He allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in five of seven innings, yet he held Oakland hitters to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. “Colby, what can you say about him?” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said. “He just battled and battled and battled. That’s why he’s the workhorse. We’ve talked about it all season how inspirational he is. Tonight was another effort our young pitchers can build on and watch. It was fun to watch Colby fight through that.”

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 and hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth off RHP Luke Gregerson in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday. The home run was his 19th home run of the season and the eighth walk-off of his career. It was the 16th game-ending RBI of his career and second this season. Beltre is hitting .365 in his past 37 games to raise his average to .326, fourth in the American League. “Beltre, there’s not a lot you can say about him,” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said. “He was looking for a certain pitch, and he got it and he didn’t miss it.”

SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-4 with an RBI -- a base hit that tied the game in the sixth -- in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday. Over his past 30 games, Andrus is hitting .218 to drop his average from .273 to .262.