LF Ryan Rua has a team-high 13 RBIs in September after going 1-for-4 with a run-scoring double in Texas’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. Rua reached base safely in 15 of his last 18 games and is hitting .367 during that stretch. In 29 games, he’s hitting .303.

CF Leonys Martin led off for the Rangers with a single, a steal of second and a run scored in the first inning of a 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. He did the same in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game. Martin is hitting .312 in his last 19 games and has multiple hits in 16 of his past 40.

RHP Nick Tepesch (5-11, 4.36 ERA) suffered the loss in Texas’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday after giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings in his final start of the season. After starting 2-0 in his first three starts, Tepesch was 3-10 in his final 19 outings, including three losses in quality starts. He closed with a 4.08 ERA in five September starts. “I just thought he was erratic with his fastball,” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said of Tepesch, who gave up three runs in the fifth inning. “He wasn’t hitting his spots. I looked up there in the fifth inning and it was almost 50-50 strikes and balls. I just don’t think he had his touch tonight. He couldn’t throw it where he wanted to throw it.”

2B Rougned Odor went 0-for-3 with a run scored after reaching on throwing error in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. In 21 games in September Odor is hitting .287. Odor, 20, hit down in the order on Friday -- eighth -- but has 11 games in the three hole this season. “It’s a valuable experience to hit in the three hole at this age because they’re all leveraged at-bats,” interim manager Tim Bogar said, adding that next season he’d likely hit every day down in the order simply because he’s not ready to hit that high every day. “Eventually, he could be a guy like (Dustin) Pedroia, who hits up in the top of the order -- 2-3 -- do those type of things. He’s very capable of it.”