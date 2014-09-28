C Robinson Chirinos hit his 13th home run of the season, the game-winning two-run home run in the seventh, and also threw out two would-be basestealers. Chirinos has thrown out 25 baserunners, the second-highest total by a Rangers catcher since 2000 (Gerald Laird, 39 in 2007).

RHP Scott Baker took a no-decision in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Oakland on Saturday while making a spot start in place of Derek Holland. Baker, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 5 because of triceps soreness, allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five over four innings. He’s 2-1 with a 4.69 ERA in his last four starts.

SS Elvis Andrus broke out of a mini-slump by going 2-for-4 with a run scored in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Oakland on Saturday. Andrus entered with three hits in his last 21 at-bats.

LHP Derek Holland was scratched from his sixth start on Saturday because of migraine headaches. Holland, 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA since returning from knee surgery earlier this month, was seeking to become the first pitcher in club history to make at least six starts without taking a loss. Among his five starts, four have been high quality (seven or more innings and two earned runs or fewer).