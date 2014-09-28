FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 28, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Robinson Chirinos hit his 13th home run of the season, the game-winning two-run home run in the seventh, and also threw out two would-be basestealers. Chirinos has thrown out 25 baserunners, the second-highest total by a Rangers catcher since 2000 (Gerald Laird, 39 in 2007).

RHP Scott Baker took a no-decision in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Oakland on Saturday while making a spot start in place of Derek Holland. Baker, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 5 because of triceps soreness, allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five over four innings. He’s 2-1 with a 4.69 ERA in his last four starts.

SS Elvis Andrus broke out of a mini-slump by going 2-for-4 with a run scored in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Oakland on Saturday. Andrus entered with three hits in his last 21 at-bats.

LHP Derek Holland was scratched from his sixth start on Saturday because of migraine headaches. Holland, 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA since returning from knee surgery earlier this month, was seeking to become the first pitcher in club history to make at least six starts without taking a loss. Among his five starts, four have been high quality (seven or more innings and two earned runs or fewer).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.