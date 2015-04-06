RHP Tanner Scheppers (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in mid-April.

RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in mid-April.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He might be able to return in May.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. There was still no timetable on a return for Harrison, who is attempting to be the first player to pitch in the majors after having the surgery.