LF Ryan Rua might not be a household name outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, but he’s sure gotten Sonny Gray’s attention. The Oakland Athletics ace nearly no-hit the Rangers on Monday night, which would have been a historic feat on Opening Day. Instead, Rua continued a bit of personal history against right-hander, ending the no-hit bid with a sharp single to right field leading off the eighth inning. The hit was Rua’s fourth in nine career at-bats against Gray, a team-leading .444 average.

LHP Sam Freeman was designated for assignment Sunday, giving the Rangers 10 days to trade him before he would become a free agent. The Rangers are hopeful the left-hander, acquired March 28 from St. Louis, will choose to re-sign with the club after the 10-day period and accept an assignment to Triple-A. The Rangers began the season with no left-handers in their bullpen.

RHP Tanner Scheppers pitched one inning in a minor-league scrimmage Sunday in Arizona and appears likely to begin an injury-rehab stint for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Scheppers was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to March 29, because of a sprained right ankle. He is eligible to be activated off the disabled list on April 13.

RHP Yu Darvish underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in March and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to open the season. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season. The Rangers’ Opening Day starter last season, Darvish surrendered that distinction to RHP Yovani Gallardo on Monday.

RHP Colby Lewis opens the 2015 season right where he’s most comfortable -- pitching at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland. During a season in which he led the Rangers in wins with 10, Lewis was a far better pitcher on the road (4.37 ERA) than at home (5.90) in 2014. He’s had more than his fair share of good fortune in Oakland over his career, going 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts).

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was signed to a minor-league contract Monday and will start the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The 36-year-old was released by the Atlanta Braves last week after having gone 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA in the spring. Rodriguez’s deal with the Rangers allows him to become a free agent again if he is not with the major-league club by May 1.

RHP Yovani Gallardo didn’t have much success pitching on Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now he can say the same for his days as a Texas Ranger. Gallardo lost his Rangers debut Monday, getting bombed for four runs on six hits in four-plus innings in an 8-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. That ran his record in Opening Day starts -- the first five of which had come for the Brewers -- to 1-3 with a 9.86 ERA.