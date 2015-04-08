RHP Keone Kela made his major league debut, pitching a scoreless seventh inning, despite loading the bases. Kela got A’s SS Marcus Semien to ground into an inning-ending double-play on a 3-2 changeup. “I got ahead of him on two changeups,” Kela said. “It was working, so why not go back to it?”

RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Frisco on Thursday. If all goes well, he might be able to return in mid-April.

RHP Nick Tepesch was placed on the Triple-A Round Rock disabled list with irritation of the ulnar nerve in his right elbow. He will be shut down for three weeks, then follow a throwing program for three weeks before being activated.

RHP Colby Lewis allowed one run on three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory against the A’s on Tuesday night in Oakland. Lewis improved to 9-4 with a 3.15 ERA in his career against the A‘s. The nine wins are the most he has against any team. Lewis is 7-3 at the O.co Coliseum. “I’ve always enjoyed playing here,” Lewis said. “I always have family that comes up from Bakersfield. There is a comfort level for me. It feels like this place and Anaheim. Anaheim’s a little bit closer, but I feel like this place has always been good to me.”

1B Prince Fielder went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs Tuesday night in Texas’ 3-1 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Last year, Fielder had just 16 RBIs in 42 games before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. “That’s what we’ve seen all spring from him, and that’s what I’ve seen in the past from Prince,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “The long ball aside, this is a guy, he hunts RBIs. He loves those situations. He loves to be at the plate with runners on. He capitalized on getting the barrel to the baseball. It was nice to see and something I bet we’ll see more of.”

3B Adrian Beltre, who turned 36 on Tuesday, is the oldest player on a Rangers team that had baseball’s youngest roster on Opening Day. The Rangers’ average age is 27 years, 337 days. Beltre made his major league debut on June 24, 1998, with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the age of 19 years and 78 days. The next year at 20, he was the youngest player to spend the entire season in the major leagues.

LHP Ross Detwiler will make his Rangers debut Wednesday against Oakland after earning a spot in the rotation. Detwiler, acquired from Washington in a December trade, pitched exclusively out of the bullpen last season for the Nationals. He made 47 relief appearances, posting a 4.00 ERA and 2-3 record over 63 innings. Detwiler faced Oakland for the first time in his career last year, giving up one run and striking out two over 2 1/3 innings.