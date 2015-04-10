1B Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the third inning Thursday during a 10-1 victory against the A‘s. The blast was the Rangers’ first of the season and one of four in the game. Moreland went 1-for-3 and drove in three runs.

RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) struck out all three batters he faced in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Frisco on Thursday. He might be able to return to the Rangers in mid-April.

RHP Nick Martinez allowed just four hits, all singles, over seven shutout innings in his 2015 debut, a 10-1 victory Thursday against Oakland. Martinez struck out five, walked two and consistently kept the A’s hitters off balance. “Commanded my fastball to both sides of the plate, down most of the time, up when I needed to,” Martinez said.

OF Alex Hassan was claimed off waivers by Texas from Oakland on Thursday, and he was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The right-handed hitter batted .287 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs in 114 games with Triple-A Pawtucket last season. He made his major league debut in 2014, going 1-for-8 in three games for Boston. Hassan has been claimed off waivers four times since last season, twice by the A’s and once each by Baltimore and Texas.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit his first home run of the season Thursday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of Texas’ 10-1 victory against Oakland. Choo went 2-for-5, scored twice and drove in three runs after moving up from fifth to second in the batting order.

3B Adrian Beltre had his first two hits of the season Thursday, singling in the fourth inning and hitting a solo home run in the seventh during a 10-1 victory against Oakland. Beltre went 0-for-11 in the Rangers’ first three games this season.

RHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Alex Hassan, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland. Harrison is still recovering from surgery he underwent on June 3, 2014.

LHP Derek Holland will make his first start of the season Friday when Texas plays its home opener against the Houston Astros. Holland missed most of the 2014 season while recovering from left knee surgery but went 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in September.