LF Ryan Rua sprained his right ankle on Friday while chasing a ball into the corner and left the game after the sixth inning. X-rays taken on the ankle were negative. On a season-opening roster for the first time, the rookie was batting .250 entering Friday’s game following three hits in Thursday’s series-finale win at Oakland.

RF Shin-Soo Choo left after the second inning on Friday with back spasms. He is listed as day-to-day. Choo is looking to have a bounce-back season after missing 39 games and batting .242 in 2014 while hobbled by a recurring ankle injury.

1B Prince Fielder continued his hot start at the plate with a season-high three hits on Friday, and he has hit safely in four consecutive games. After going 5-for-15 on the season-opening, four-game road trip at Oakland, Fielder has pushed his season average to .421. He is still looking for his first home run, but he says he is more concerned with hitting the ball well than hitting it out.

LHP Derek Holland did not make it beyond the first inning on Friday because of tightness in his left shoulder that was later diagnosed as a subscapularis strain. He likely won’t pick up a baseball for a month. The Rangers will need a replacement and could choose from Triple-A right-handers Anthony Ranaudo or Alex Gonzalez, or recently signed left-hander Wandy Rodriguez.