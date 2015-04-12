LF Ryan Rua (right ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He left Friday’s game with a sprained right ankle suffered while fielding a ball in left field.

OF Delino DeShields recorded his first career stolen base in the big leagues after stealing 241 bases in five minor league seasons with the Astros. Shields entered the game in the top of the eighth as a defensive switch.

C Robinson Chirinos recorded his first hit of the season, singling in his third at-bat of the game. He also put down a successful sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning. He entered the game 0-for-7 and finished it 1-for-10.

RF Carlos Peguero had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock in the wake of injuries to LF Ryan Rua and RF Shin-Soo Choo. Peguero, immediately inserted into the lineup in the No. 2 hole, recorded his first hit, a double to the left-center field gap in the fifth inning. He added an RBI single in the eighth to go 2-for-5 with a run scored in his debut.

RHP Jon Edwards was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He was called upon to relieve starting RHP Yovani Gallardo in the sixth inning and walked the only two batters he faced and giving up a run.

RF Shin-Soo Choo did not play Saturday after leaving Friday’s game with back spasms. He is day-to-day. Choo is batting .231 with one home run and three RBI.

3B Adrian Beltre lifted his batting to .200 with a 2-for-5 night that included a triple to the right-field corner in his first at-bat followed by a double to the left-field corner in his second at-bat.

SS Elvis Andrus recorded a badly needed two-run single in the fifth inning for his first RBI of the season. Andrus has slumped at the plate so far and was dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in the batting order in the fourth game of the season. Andrus went 1-for-4 in the game.

RHP Derek Holland (left shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list. Holland left Friday’s home opener with a subscapularis strain after the first inning. He is not expected to throw for four weeks and the first date he would be eligible to return form the disabled list is June 10.