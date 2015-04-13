RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) was ejected from his rehab outing Saturday night with Double-A Frisco after throwing behind Arkansas’ Eric Stamets two outs into his scheduled one-inning outing. Scheppers came back to throw a scoreless inning Sunday for Frisco. He could be activated by the Rangers early in the week.

LF Delino DeShields Jr. made his first start of the season. In the top of the first, he made a sliding catch to first rob Jed Lowrie of a hit, and then he managed to throw out baserunner Jose Altuve at first for a rare 7-3 double play. He also drew a key walk in the seventh inning that loaded the bases and led to two runs.

CF Leonys Martin got off to a miserable start to the season as the Rangers’ leadoff hitter. He was 0-for-3 Sunday and in an 0-for-18 slump before grounding a single up the middle to score two runs in the seventh inning. He missed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning when Astros RF George Springer caught his home run bid just as it cleared the top of the wall.

RHP Jon Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday to make room for RHP Stolmy Pimentel on the 25-man roster. Edwards, 27, was called up Saturday and walked the only two Houston batters he faced that day. Last year, he had no decisions and a 4.32 ERA in nine relief appearances for Texas.

RHP Colby Lewis gave up four runs in the second inning, including two home runs, but then retired 14 consecutive Astros batters from the third through the seven inning. His 99 pitches and 65 strikes are both team highs for 2015.

OF Shin-Soo Choo made his return from a sprained ankle with a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning. With the game tied and runners on first and second with two outs, Choo was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Choo stayed in the game to play right field.

DH Prince Fielder matched a season high with three hits Sunday. He leads the team with 11 hits through seven games, and he has hit safely in five consecutive games to raise his batting average to .379.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) will head to Arizona on Thursday to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions there Friday. He then will move on to live batting practice. He might be able to return by midseason.