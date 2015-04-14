LF Ryan Rua’s stint on the disabled list will be longer than 15 days after learning that he has a small non-displaced fracture in his right ankle. Rua hurt his right ankle in the home opener against Houston on April 10. He will be in a walking boot for three weeks before being reevaluated.

RHP Shawn Tolleson has the fourth-lowest ERA (1.98) among AL relievers with at least 59 innings since May 10 of last season. He pitched in three consecutive games for the first time in his career before getting Monday off.

RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his second start of the season Tuesday night against the Angels. The 24-year-old went 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA (9 ER/35.1 IP) over his final six starts in 2014 and extended his streak of allowing two earned runs or less to seven starts in his season opener at OAK (7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 95 pitches/62 strikes). Martinez is the only repeat member of the Texas season-opening rotation from 2014.

OF Jake Smolinski is hitless to start the season, but he’s finding a way to get on base and showing better plate awareness. He has managed four walks in 14 plate appearances and walking three times in 92 appearances last season.

RHP Ross Detwiler exited the game with two on and two outs in the sixth, trailing 5-3. He is the first Ranger with two losses this season, as he has allowed exactly five earning runs in both outings. He opened game with 3.0 scoreless innings before the Angels scored once in the fourth and four times in the fifth. “Everything was up,” Detwiler said. “It all gets hit hard when they are up.”