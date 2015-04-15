C Robinson Chirinos had a career-high five RBIs and went 2-for-4 on Tuesday on a three-run homer and a two-run double. Chirinos is the first Texas backstop with at least five RBIs since Mike Napoli on 9/30/12 vs. the Angels. Chirinos had been 1-for-13 this season before Tuesday night.

CF Leonys Martin was dropped from leadoff to No. 8 in the batting order Tuesday. The move isn’t permanent. “Leonys is going to be our leadoff hitter,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Like I talked about in spring training, he hadn’t hit anywhere other than leadoff. He’ll be our leadoff guy.”

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) was assigned to Double-A Frisco and made a start Tuesday morning. He pitched one inning and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo will start Wednesday in his season debut. He was recalled from Triple-A to replace injured LHP Derek Holland. Ranaudo made seven starts for Boston last season.

SS Elvis Andrus has been mired in a season-long slump, but showed signs of getting on track Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and two runs scored. The homer was his first in 481 at-bats, which was the longest active drought in the majors.