1B Mitch Moreland was a late scratch for Friday’s game. Elbow soreness kept him out of the lineup, with Adam Rosales taking his spot. Moreland hurt his left elbow while swinging in the on-deck circle Wednesday night, and he still had soreness Friday afternoon. GM Jon Daniels said the worst-case scenario would be a minor scope that would leave Moreland out seven to 10 days, but he added that there is just as good a chance that Moreland could show up at the ballpark Saturday and be ready to play.

RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Scheppers, who went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA over eight appearances -- four starts -- in 2014, had been out with a sprained right ankle. He made his season debut in Friday’s eighth inning, when he gave up Seattle’s lone run in a 3-1 Texas victory.

C Robinson Chirinos hit his second home run of the season Friday night, when he tagged an 0-2 pitch from Seattle starter J.A. Happ 411 feet to center field for a solo shot in the fifth. Thirteen of Chirinos’s 16 career homers have come since June 3 of last season.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing a spot for RHP Tanner Scheppers to be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Ranaudo gave up six hits and six earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his only start with Texas this season Wednesday.

RHP Colby Lewis is scheduled to make his third start of the season, and his 11th career start at Seattle’s Safeco Field, when the Rangers play the Mariners on Saturday night. Lewis has a career record of 3-4 with a 3.90 ERA when starting in Seattle.

RF Shin-Soo Choo went 0-for-3 at the plate Friday night, but he made one of the most impressive plays of the game while recording the second out of the ninth inning. With one out and no one on base in a game the Rangers were leading 3-1, Choo went over the wall with his glove to steal a home run from Mariners 1B Logan Morrison.

RHP Yovani Gallardo took advantage of three double plays while pitching six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Seattle on Friday night. Gallardo allowed six hits and walked two on the way to earning his second consecutive victory.