1B Mitch Moreland took batting practice Saturday and told reporters afterward that he is “optimistic” he’ll avoid surgery on his sore left elbow. Moreland was not in the lineup for a second consecutive day after an MRI found a loose body in his elbow. GM Jon Daniels said late Friday night that if the symptoms don’t clear up by Monday, he’ll likely have a scope that could keep Moreland out seven to 10 days.

RF Carlos Peguero was in the lineup Saturday night, which was significant not only because he played 65 games over his first three major league seasons with Seattle but also because RHP Felix Hernandez was on the mound for the Mariners. Last June, Peguero’s wife, Maria was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after stealing the credit card information of Hernandez’s wife, Sandra, and going on a shopping spree. Peguero walked in his first plate appearance, then struck out in his final two at-bats against Hernandez.

1B Prince Fielder had his five-game hitting streak stopped with an 0-for-4 performance in Seattle on Saturday night. He had one of the Rangers’; 15 strikeouts.

LHP Ross Detwiler is off to a rough start since moving over to the American League. He has been knocked around in each of his first two starts and is hoping that his first appearance at Seattle’s Safeco Field brings brighter days. He is the scheduled starter for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Mariners -- one of only eight teams he has yet to face over his eight-year career.

SS Elvis Andrus drove in the Rangers’ only run Saturday night, and that came on a groundout to short. Andrus got the RBI when LF Jake Smolinski scored from third base.