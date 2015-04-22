RHP Tanner Scheppers, delayed out of spring training because of an ankle injury, pitched around an error and a single in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday. He gave up four runs and got four outs in two previous games since being activated. He walked three of the four batters he faced Sunday, and all scored after he left. “Still committed to him,” manager Jeff Banister said of his setup man. “Do we back off and use him in less stressful situations? That’s always a possibility, too.”

RHP Nick Martinez finally gave up an earned run this season, although it was not much of a run. Arizona combined opposite-field singles to right field with a 50-foot chopper down the third base line to score off Martinez in the second inning of his no-decision Tuesday. He gave up one unearned run in his previous two starts over 14 innings. Against the Diamondbacks, he pitched out of a two-out, bases-loaded situation in a sixth inning that included an infield error. “You just have to keep making pitches,” Martinez said. “Sometimes you have to get four outs.”

1B Prince Fielder hit his first home run since May 8, 2014, to cap a four-run eighth-inning rally that broke a 1-1 tie Tuesday at Arizona. He had not homered on the road since Sept. 10, 2013, against the White Sox. Fielder almost had his first homer of the season in the first inning, when his drive to left-center field one-hopped into the stands for a ground-rule double. “I‘m just into driving in runs,” said Fielder, who had three RBIs on Tuesday, raising his season total to nine. “Home runs are a great way to drive in multiple runs at one time, but as long as I am hitting the ball hard, getting on base and driving in runs, I‘m doing my job.”

LHP Ross Detwiler has allowed 15 earned runs and 25 hits in his first three starts, covering 12 1/3 innings. Detwiler gave up five earned runs and seven hits while getting seven outs in his most recent start Sunday in Seattle, and manager Jeff Banister called him in for a little chat Tuesday. “Reassured him there was no less commitment to him,” Banister said. “How can we help him best to improve?” Detwiler will remain in the rotation, Banister said. Detwiler and the Rangers’ staff looked at video recently. “He’s an angle guy. If you look at the last start, the angle wasn’t there,” Banister said. “(Pitches) were flatter. They were up in the zone. That’s not indicative of who he is.”