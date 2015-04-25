RHP Logan Verrett was designated for assignment, making room for the club to call up RHP Wandy Rodriguez. Verrett pitched in four games, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in nine innings.

RHP Colby Lewis will start against the Angels Saturday. Lewis, who will be working on six days’ rest, is 5-8 with a 5.64 ERA in 17 career starts against the Angels.

3B Adrian Beltre has two homers this season, and needs three more for 400 in his career. Only four players whose primary position was third base have hit 400 home runs -- Mike Schmidt (548), Eddie Mathews (512), Chipper Jones (468) and Darrell Evans (414).

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday’s game against the Angels. He gave up one run and five hits, but got a no-decision when the Rangers bullpen gave up the lead. “I thought Wandy competed very well,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He moved the fastball around, pitched through traffic for most of the night. A veteran outing by a guy who hadn’t been on a major league mound in nine months or so (actually 11 months). ... He kept some pretty good hitters off-balance.”