RHP Nick Martinez will start Sunday against the Angels. Martinez has allowed only one earned run this season in 20 innings and is one of three pitchers in Rangers history to go at least six innings and give up one run or less in each of his first three starts. He is 1-2 with a 2.51 ERA in three career starts.

RHP Colby Lewis took the loss after giving up two runs and four hits in five-plus innings Saturday against the Angels. “I thought Colby did just exactly what he’s been doing all year,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He battled, he moved the fastball in and out, had a breaking ball and changeup in play. Colby put zeroes up on the board. I felt he pitched well.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo went 0-for-2 with two walks Saturday against the Angels and now is 1-for- 22 on the road trip to Seattle, Arizona and Anaheim. Overall, Choo has one hit in his past 24 at-bats and his average is down to .114.

1B/DH Prince Fielder has 10 multi-hit games this season and has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He has started nine games at first base and eight as the DH, and has hit better in the DH role (.441, 15 for 34) compared with 1B (.303, 10 for 33).