1B Mitch Moreland went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs Sunday. His single in the top of the 11th inning drove home what proved to be the winning run in the Rangers’ 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels. During the eight-game road trip that ended Sunday, Moreland batted .400 average (6-for-15) with four RBIs, three doubles, two walks and one run scored.

CF Leonys Martin hit his first home run of the season Sunday to lead a two-run rally in the 11th inning. Martin sent a 91-mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels LHP Jose Alvarez into the right-field stands at Angel Stadium. Martin finished 2-for-6 and is now batting .343 (12-for-35) over his past eight games with five RBIs, a home run, three doubles and three walks.

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) pitched one-third of an inning in relief April 25 against Triple-A Memphis, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP Nick Martinez lowered his earned-run average to 0.35, the major leagues’ best, by pitching six shutout innings in Sunday’s 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Los Angeles Angels. Martinez allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters and hitting one, yet did not receive the victory. The right-hander’s ERA also set a team record for the lowest such statistic after the season’s first month.

RF Shin-Soo Choo continues to struggle badly at the plate. Choo’s 2-for-36 slump over the past 11 games has lowered his batting average to .104. Against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, Choo went 0-for-4 to extend his streak of consecutive hitless at-bats to 16. Nevertheless, Choo reached base three times on an error, a walk and a hit batsman.

RHP Yovani Gallardo hopes to earn his third victory in four starts when he faces the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Gallardo saw his two-game winning streak broken Wednesday night. Despite striking out six and walking only one in six innings, Gallardo allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and took the loss in an 8-5 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallardo will be facing the Mariners for the second time in three starts.