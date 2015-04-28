RHP Tanner Scheppers was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday after compiling an 11.25 ERA in five relief appearances since being activated from the 15-day disabled list on April 17. He opened the year on the DL with a right ankle sprain.

RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday to clear a spot on the Rangers’ 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Josh Hamilton. Tepesch was optioned to the minors at the end of spring training, then landed on the minor league disabled list. His option ultimately was overturned and he was added to the major league 15-day DL on April 21. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

2B Rougned Odor recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, as he went 2-for-3 against Seattle. He has reached base via hit, walk or hit by pitch in eight of his past 17 plate appearances.

LHP Alex Claudio was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, and he replaced RHP Tanner Scheppers in the Texas bullpen. He retired both batters he faced Monday night in his major league season debut. Claudio, 23, was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in six relief appearances for Round Rock. He made his big league debut last season, compiling a 2.92 ERA in 15 relief appearances over the final six weeks of the season.

LF Josh Hamilton was traded by the Los Angeles Angels to the Texas Rangers on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Hamilton, 33, has been rehabbing since having offseason shoulder surgery while also dealing with the issue of his self-reported drug and alcohol-related relapse. Last season, he was limited to 89 games and batted .263 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

OF Josh Hamilton officially became a member of the Rangers on Monday for the second time in his career. He was traded by the Angels for a player to be named or cash considerations. He remains on the 15-day disabled list as he rehabs from right shoulder surgery performed Feb. 3. Hamilton is expected to report to the Rangers’ extended spring program in Surprise, Ariz., in the next few days. He is expected to be ready to join the Rangers in mid- to late May.

RF Shin-Shoo Choo continued his struggles at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He left runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth inning. Choo’s season batting dropped to .096. “You watch him and he’s definitely not getting the desired results,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s been a challenge for Choo this month. This is a guy that’s proven to be a professional hitter, a .290 career hitter if you will. It’s been a tough stretch for him.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo posted his second quality start of the season. Both came against the Mariners. He allowed three runs in six innings Monday in Texas’ 3-1 loss. Gallardo is being asked to carry the rotation with RHP Yu Darvish (elbow) out for the season and LHP Derek Holland (shoulder) out for likely another month or more.