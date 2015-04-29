1B/DH Mitch Moreland missed Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Seattle after his left elbow flared up again overnight. Moreland missed games on the last road trip for the same reason, which stems from a loose bone chip. He is scheduled to meet with the team’s doctors. It’s uncertain how long Moreland, who was hitting .375 in his last 12 games, might be out. He can’t extend his arm fully.

OF Josh Hamilton reported Tuesday to extended spring program in Surprise, Ari. Hamilton, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations Monday, is expected to spend around 10 days in Arizona and is likely to play in extended spring games in the latter stages of that span. If all goes well, he would then be sent to Triple-A Round Rock on rehab assignment. Hamilton is on the 15-day DL after right shoulder surgery on Feb. 4.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez is set to take the mound Wednesday night, starting the series finale against the Mariners. He is in his 17th professional season and was signed to a minor league contract with the Rangers on April 6 after being released by the Braves at the end of spring training. Rodriguez, 36, had his contract purchased on April 24 and made the start that day against the Angels (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R-ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 89 pitches/52 strikes).

LHP Ross Detwiler may have turned the corner Tuesday. He recorded a season-best five strikeouts in his longest outing with Texas. Left-handed batters were 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and he held Seattle to 1-for-6 with RISP.

SS Elvis Andrus is showing signs of getting out the slump that marred his start to the season. He has hit safely in five straight at .350 (7-for-20), matching 3B Adrian Beltre, 1B Prince Fielder (4/12-17), CF Leonys Martin and DH Mitch Moreland for the longest streak by a Ranger this season.