RHP Neftali Feliz entered the Oakland series with 13 straight scoreless appearances against the Athletics, a span of 12 2/3 innings. The scoreless streak is tied with Kansas City’s Greg Holland for the longest active streak against Oakland. The 13 straight scoreless appearances are the longest streak ever for a Texas pitcher vs. Oakland. Feliz has converted nine of 10 career save chances vs. the A‘s, including eight straight since Sept. 25, 2010.

RHP Nick Martinez was selected the Rangers April Player of the Month in a near unanimous choice by writers and broadcasters who cover the team on a regular basis. Martinez went 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA over four starts, with Texas going 4-0 in his outings. He finished the month with the lowest qualifying ERA in the major league and the lowest ERA by any pitcher with 25 or more innings in March/April since Roger Clemens had a 0.28 ERA for the Red Sox in 1991. The figure was also the lowest monthly ERA in Rangers history.

RHP Colby Lewis took a no decision despite leaving with a 3-0 lead and the bullpen needing to post just nine outs. Lewis has gone 7-1 with a 2.66 ERA in his last 13 starts against Oakland. He had eight strikeouts Friday, the highest single-game total by a Texas pitcher in 2015. He has pitched at least five innings in all four starts this season.

1B Prince Fielder hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning Friday, a solo shot that landed on Greene’s Hill in center. His two homers are tied for the team lead with 3B Adrian Beltre and C Robinson Chirinos. It was Fielder’s eighth career home run at Globe Life Park, fourth as a Ranger.