RHP Nick Martinez (2-0) got out of a little trouble early, then hit cruise control until the seventh inning of an 8-7 Texas victory over Oakland on Saturday in which he took a no-decision. Martinez gave up five runs, including three in the A’s four-run seventh, though only two were earned. Oakland scored six times on three hits, two errors and a hit batsman. Martinez, who entered having given up only one run in 26 innings, had his ERA climb to 0.84. “Don’t get into that game of trying to do more,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Just do what you do. Compete, throw strikes, use your secondary stuff ... the art of pitching,” which Martinez did to get out of a first-inning jam.

OF Alex Hassan, designated for assignment by Texas last week, was claimed by Oakland and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers originally claimed Hassan in spring training from Oakland.

OF Josh Hamilton (15-day DL, shoulder) took live batting practice for the first time Saturday at the Rangers’ spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz., and is set to play in an extended spring training game on Monday, though he won’t play in the field.

OF Shin-Soo Choo badly needed a good experience and he got one in the Rangers’ 8-7 victory over Oakland, hitting a three-run homer to tie the score in the seventh and leading off the 10th inning with a double. He eventually came around to score with the winning run. Choo, who was benched last week with a .096 average, has a ways to go, but he took a stride on Saturday, raising his average from .107 to .131

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the Rangers’ 8-7, 10-inning victory over Oakland on Saturday. He also had two runs scored. Andrus is hitting .313 during the streak and .298 in his last 10 games to raise his average from .163 to .229.