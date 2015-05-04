RHP Keone Kela isn’t the sentimental type. Kela recorded his first major-league win in relief Saturday but didn’t take any souvenirs from the game. Kela didn’t get the ball because he pitched the top of the 10th and the Rangers won the game on a walkoff hit. He said he’d rather get a ball from his first major-league save because that’s a more important job for relievers.

1B Mitch Moreland will travel to Houston to have sutures removed from his left elbow after having surgery to remove a loose body in the elbow last week. Moreland said the piece removed was a little bigger than a watermelon seed. Moreland will likely be ready to play when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list May 13. Texas manager Jeff Banister said it’s too early to tell if Moreland would need to go out on a rehab assignment.

RHP Yu Darvish was in the Texas clubhouse Sunday as he continues to recover from his March Tommy John surgery. Darvish doesn’t have a brace on his arm anymore and is making strides. “Rehab’s gone really well,” Darvish said. “The brace came off last Friday and it’s a lot more convenient for me now. I finished the range-of-motion exercises and I’ve moved onto forearm and dumbbell exercises.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo raised his average 24 points with his two big hits Saturday. Choo’s game-tying homer in the seventh inning and double in the 10th inning marked just his second two-hit game of the season. Choo was in a 2-for-39 slide before his final two at-bats Saturday and he added a double Sunday, one of two hits the Rangers had off Oakland RHP Sonny Gray.

1B Kyle Blanks hasn’t taken much time to move up the statistical charts with Texas. Blanks, who played in his fourth game with the Rangers Sunday, already has the team season high for hits in a game (four) and total bases (eight) in a game. He also shares the homer lead with two.