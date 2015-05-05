FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 6, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Roman Mendez was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when the club called up RHP Spencer Patton. Mendez had allowed runs in three of last four appearances.

CF Leonys Martin left Monday’s game with a sprained left wrist after diving for a line drive in the third inning.

RHP Spencer Patton was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and RHP Ramon Mendez was sent down. Patton had a 0.96 ERA in eight games with Round Rock.

OF Josh Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz. Hamilton went 0-for-4 with three groundouts and reached on an error. He also played three innings in the outfield.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.