RHP Roman Mendez was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when the club called up RHP Spencer Patton. Mendez had allowed runs in three of last four appearances.

CF Leonys Martin left Monday’s game with a sprained left wrist after diving for a line drive in the third inning.

RHP Spencer Patton was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and RHP Ramon Mendez was sent down. Patton had a 0.96 ERA in eight games with Round Rock.

OF Josh Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz. Hamilton went 0-for-4 with three groundouts and reached on an error. He also played three innings in the outfield.