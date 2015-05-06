OF Ryan Rua was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Rua was placed on the 15-day DL on April 11 with a non-displaced fracture in his right heel, an injury suffered when he collided with an outfield wall on April 10. He is eligible to come off the DL on June 10.

LHP Mike Kickham was acquired from the Seattle Mariners off a waiver claim and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Seattle designated Kickham for assignment on Monday after he posted an 0-2 record and 7.29 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma over five starts.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez pitched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over eight innings. It marked his longest outing since May 13, 2012 while with the Pittsburg Pirates, and his strikeout total was the most since Rodriguez fanned 10 Reds while with the Astros on Sept. 28, 2010.

1B Kyle Blanks hit his team-leading third home run in the fifth inning, having done so in only seven games. Blanks is now 9-for-23 on the season, with four of his hits having gone for extra bases.