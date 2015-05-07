C Robinson Chrinios knocked two doubles, only the second time in his career he did so. His three RBIs were also a season high.

LF Carlos Peguero blasted home runs the other way two times on Wednesday. His multi-homer game was the first by a Ranger this season. He also had a home run on Tuesday, which makes him the third Ranger this season to have consecutive games with home runs, joining C Robinson Chirinos and INF Kyle Blanks.

OF Leonys Martin (left wrist sprain) did not play for the second straight game.

RHP Colby Lewis’ successful eight innings were his longest of the season. His work on Wednesday earned him his fifth victory with a 1.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts in five career road starts at Minute Maid.

3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-5 with a home run shy of the cycle. He’s the first Ranger to record a single, double and triple since Rougned Odor did it in July 2014. Beltre recorded hits in 10 of his last 11 games.