1B Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. He is expected to be ready to come off the disabled list Wednesday after missing the minimum 15 days.

CF Delino DeShields had three walks Thursday, and he stole three bases, the most by a Rangers player since Craig Gentry had three steals in a September 2013 game. The only other player in franchise history to have three walks and three stolen bases in one game was SS Elvis Andrus on April 11 against the Houston Astros.

CF Leonys Martin hit off a tee but still sat out a third consecutive game due to a sprained left wrist. There is a chance he could be back in the starting lineup Friday.

OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery) might be able to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

LHP Matt Harrison threw batting practice to OF Josh Hamilton on Thursday at the Rangers’ extended spring training camp in Surprise, Ariz. He is due to pitch in an extended spring training game next Wednesday. Harrison is working his way back from spinal fusion surgery performed last June, and he might be able to rejoin the Rangers at midseason.